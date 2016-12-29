Russia blasts New York Times report on doping ‘conspiracy’

Russia Wednesday blasted a report in The New York Times that officials have acknowledged a massive sports doping conspiracy, reiterating claims there was no government involvement.



The New York Times reported Tuesday that the acting director-general of Russia's scandal-mired national anti-doping agency had "for the first time" conceded officials conducted the program to cheat.



Richard McLaren said in a new report for the World Anti-Doping Agency this month that more than 1,000 Russian athletes in some 30 sports took part in a plan for Moscow Sports Ministry officials to use banned drugs at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2012 London Summer Games and other global events.



Russia has admitted that it had a problem with doping but insists that there is no proof there was a state-orchestrated program to cheat.



The Kremlin repeated earlier rejections of allegations of state involvement in doping, while also casting doubt on the latest report in The New York Times.

...