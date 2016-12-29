Wiggins calls time on glittering career

Britain's most decorated cyclist Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement Wednesday after a stellar career during which he won most of the sport's biggest prizes.



They do now," the 36-year-old Wiggins said on Twitter.



The final months of his career have been dogged by a row over therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) and a medical package delivered to Team Sky officials ahead of the 2011 Tour de France, but Wiggins did not mention those issues.



It will be for winning the Tour de France, however, that Wiggins will be especially remembered in more ways than one. His triumph in cycling's most prestigious race moved the sport from the back pages of British newspapers to the front, where Wiggins often stayed for the remainder of his career.

...