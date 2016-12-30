Rousey saying little to promote comeback

Ronda Rousey is returning to mixed martial arts Friday after a 13-month absence, taking on Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 .



Rousey (12-1) largely vanished from public after her defeat, but agreed to return for a title shot at Nunes (13-4), who won the belt in July.



Rousey's decision to limit herself to a few talk-show appearances and a fleeting interview or two has forced Nunes – who has a tiny fraction of Rousey's fame – to carry the promotional weight along with talkative men's bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, who takes on unbeaten Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event at T-Mobile Arena.



Nunes has gamely done hours of interviews in her ever-improving English to promote the show. The Brazilian champion thinks she knows why the UFC has given a free pass to Rousey.

