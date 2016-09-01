Caslavska, Czech gymnastics great, dies at 74

Vera Caslavska, a seven-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist who stood up against the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, has died.



The Czech Olympic Committee said Wednesday that Caslavska died in Prague late Tuesday. Caslavska had cancer of the pancreas and underwent surgery last year, the committee previously said.



Born on May 3, 1942, in Prague, Caslavska claimed her first Olympic medal – a silver – at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games.



Facing possible persecution, Caslavska went into hiding and was allowed only just before the 1968 Mexico City Olympics to join the national gymnastics team.



After the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution led by Vaclav Havel ended more than 40 years of communism, Caslavska became Havel's adviser and was elected the president of the Czechoslovak and later of the Czech Olympic Committee.

