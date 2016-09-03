NFL’s Kaepernick kneels during U.S. anthem

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game in San Diego Thursday, continuing his protest against racial injustice and police brutality.



Kaepernick, 28, had pledged to continue sitting during the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before National football League games, a move that has been both criticized and cheered by commentators.



The game coincided with "Salute the Military Night," which saw 240 sailors, Marines and soldiers present a U.S. flag and a pregame parachute jump by retired Navy SEALs.



Kaepernick applauded from the sidelines during a second-quarter salute to military members.

