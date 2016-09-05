Sweden’s Noren wins European Masters in playoff

Sweden's Alex Noren beat Australia's Scott Hend at the first playoff hole to win the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland Sunday.



Noren had trailed Hend by a shot heading into the final round but a five-under-par 65 allowed him to finish level on 17 under with Hend, who had a 66 .



Noren birdied the first and a run of four straight birdies from the sixth put him two shots clear at the turn, with Hend claiming birdies at the fifth and ninth.



However, Hend fought back on the homeward stretch to force the playoff, bogeying the 11th but then managing three birdies at the next four holes.

