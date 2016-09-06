Mcilroy ends drought with Deutsche Bank win

Mcilroy Monday rallied from six shots behind and closed with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot win in the Deutsche Bank Championship, the 20th victory of his career worldwide and his first this year on the PGA Tour.



Mcilroy, who missed the cut in the PGA Championship and was an afterthought last week when the FedEx Cup playoffs began, already was 4-over-par just three holes into this tournament at the TPC Boston. He managed to get back to even par at the end of the opening round, and he was on his way.



Mcilroy closed out the front nine with three straight birdies to take the lead for the first time.



Mcilroy, who finished at 15-under 269, moves back to world's No. 3 .



Casey threw away two shots early in the round with a poor chip on the par-5 second hole and a three-putt bogey on the fifth.

