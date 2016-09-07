Resurgent McIlroy eyes golf’s most lucrative prize

Rory McIlroy's thrilling last-day charge to win at the Deutsche Bank Championship Sunday gives him a real shot at securing golf's most lucrative prize before leading Europe's Ryder Cup defense later this month.



McIlroy went into the event with a new putter and a new putting coach in Phil Kenyon, the Englishman who is now involved with seven members of Europe's Ryder Cup team.



In July, he described his putting as "pathetic" after missing the cut at the UPGA Championship at Baltusrol, but in Boston he emerged top in putting average and birdies made.



Those figures suggest the changes he made worked as McIlroy, who also tweaked his grip before Saturday's third round, emerged with his third FedExCup playoff title and his first PGA Tour win for 16 months.



McIlroy's personal triumph also represented a boost for Team Europe who need McIlroy at his fearsome best at Hazeltine between Sep. 27 and Oct. 2 .

