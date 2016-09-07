IOC will cooperate with Brazilian Olympic ticket probe

The International Olympic Committee promised to cooperate Wednesday with Brazilian authorities in the ticket scalping investigation that has targeted one of its executive board members.



The statement came as IOC President Thomas Bach missed the opening of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, where police wanted to interview him about the case.



Patrick Hickey, president of Ireland's national Olympic committee, was among 10 people charged by Brazilian prosecutors on Tuesday with ticket scalping, conspiracy and ambush marketing in a case that broke during last month's Rio Games.



Police investigator Aloysio Falcao said authorities want to speak with Bach about email exchanges between him and Hickey related to ticket allocations to Ireland.



The Brazilian newspaper Globo said Bach would be subpoenaed as a witness if he came to Brazil.



It's unclear if Bach will go to Brazil for any of the Paralympics, which last until Sept. 18 .

