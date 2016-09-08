Wozniacki, Kerber set friendship aside at U.S. Open

Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber are joined by friendship, Polish roots and cosy coffee chats, but Thursday they'll be ruthless in pursuit of a place in the U.S. Open final.



A right ankle injury sidelined 26-year-old Wozniacki for the best part of three months and her enforced absence from the French Open ended a streak of 36 successive appearances at the majors.



The German, two years older at 28, could be No. 1 in the world next week, five years after Wozniacki last held the position.



There hasn't been a lot to laugh about for Wozniacki in recent months.



Kerber leads Wozniacki 7-5 in career meetings but they have never met at a Slam.



If the German prevails Thursday and goes on to dethrone Williams as world number one, Wozniacki will be one of the first to congratulate her coffee club friend.

