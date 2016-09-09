Brazilian Paralympic star the new Phelps? No, he's Dias

With a gold late Thursday in the 200 meter freestyle S5, Dias, who was born with congenital malformation of his arms and right leg, now has 16 medals and is closing in on becoming one of the most decorated Paralympians of all time.



At stunning speed, the 28-year-old delighted the raucous Brazilian home crowd by beating U.S. swimmer Roy Perkins by 10 seconds.



Dias is catching up, but says he has his own story to tell.



It's possible that Dias will go all the way in Rio, reaching 24 medals.



If Dias competes again in Tokyo 2020, he'd even have a chance to overtake Phelps.



Dias became Brazil's most successful Paralympic athlete during the London 2012 Games.

