WADA says Russian hackers published athletes' medical data

Russian hackers broke into a World Anti-Doping Agency database and posted confidential medical data of some American athletes online.



WADA said Tuesday the attack – which targeted some female members of the United States team which competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics – was carried out by a "Russian cyber espionage group" called Fancy Bears.



The hackers revealed records of "Therapeutic Use Exemptions" which allow athletes to use substances that are banned unless there is a verified medical need.



WADA previously warned of cyberattacks after investigators it appointed published reports into Russian state-sponsored doping.

