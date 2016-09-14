Chinese dominate medal count at Paralympics

At the Riocentro Pavilion 2, the only sound in the table tennis arena was a steady tapping as the two competitors in the gold medal match struggled for points.



After competition ended on Tuesday, China held a huge lead at the top of the board with 147 total medals (63 golds) through six days of competition.



China has topped the medal board in the last three Summer Paralympics, beginning at the 2004 Athens Games.



This year, China has more than 300 athletes, a physical representation of the country's commitment to keeping its spot as a Paralympic powerhouse, but it can also be seen as a strategy: More athletes competing means more opportunities to collect medals.



Last Friday, China won 14 medals in swimming, including two all-China podiums in men's 50- and 100-meter butterfly races.



The U.S. finished first in medals for nine consecutive Paralympics from 1964 to 1996 . China, meanwhile, did not begin sending athletes to the Paralympics until the 1984 Games.



Three years later, at the 2004 Athens Games, China not only cracked the top five in total medals for the first time but also placed first.



By the end of the night, China had won eight medals and broken five world records.

