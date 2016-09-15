WADA furious as hackers release athlete data

The World Anti-Doping Agency slammed Russian hackers who breached its database and published confidential records of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.



WADA said in a statement that the Russian cyber-espionage group Tsar Team (APT28), also known as Fancy Bears, had broken into its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System database.



Instead, the disclosed files set out instances where the athletes had been granted exemptions to use various medications for legitimate reasons – a common practice in the sports world.



The data breach comes just weeks after hackers gained access to WADA's file on Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova.



WADA said it believed the latest breach had occurred after "spear phishing" of email accounts and that it had been confined to ADAMS accounts of athletes competing in the Rio Games.



WADA director Niggli said the hacking of the agency would hamper Russian efforts to reintegrate into the sports world.

