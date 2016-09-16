Russia denies blame as WADA urges it to stop hacks on athletes

The World Anti-Doping Agency called on Russia to help stop the hacking of its computer systems as medical records of 25 more athletes, including three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, were revealed Thursday.



The Kremlin reacted immediately by saying it was ready to help, while also denying any Russian involvement in the hacking.



The hack on WADA's computer system, Niggli said, constituted "retaliation" against the agency, which imposed heavy penalties against Russia over doping, including banning practically its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics.



As WADA urged Russian help, Niggli warned that the hacking could hamper the country's efforts to reintegrate into the sports world.



Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, however, said it was wrong to connect the issue of cybercrime with Russia's attempts to overcome the massive doping scandal around its athletes.

...