Iranian Paralympic cyclist dies in race accident: official

An Iranian Paralympic cyclist died Saturday after an accident in the road race on the penultimate day of the Rio Games, officials said.



Golbarnezhad's accident occurred during the more than two-hour C4-5 road race for athletes with varying disabilities but still able to bicycle.



Paralympic officials said Golbarnezhad's family in Iran had been informed and the Iranian team was also told the news during a meeting at the Athletes' Village.



The Iranian flag was lowered to half-mast in the Paralympic Village, while the Paralympic flag was to be at half-mast during Sunday's sitting volleyball gold-medal match between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Golbarnezhad is survived by a wife and a son, he added.

