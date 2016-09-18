IAAF chief Coe insists TUEs are a 'good system'

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe has defended the system of "therapeutic use exemptions" (TUEs) after medical data involving dozens of top sportsmen was leaked by a cyber hacking group.



Many of the targeted athletes have been revealed to have received TUEs for the use of substances that would usually be on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned list.



Among those with a history of TUE use who have had their medical details leaked as a result of a hack into the WADA system by cyber group Fancy Bears, which is believed to be based in Russia, are American tennis stars stars Serena and Venus Williams, American gymnast Simone Biles and British Tour de France-winning cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.



International Association of Athletics Federations president Coe told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme on Sunday: "I think the TUEs system is a good system.



Coe also insisted the TUE process was subject to detailed medical checks.

...