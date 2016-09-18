Rio Paralympics says 'mission accomplished' as Games close

Rio Paralympics organizers declared mission accomplished Sunday ahead of a closing ceremony that will celebrate the against-the-odds success of the Games but also pause to remember an Iranian cyclist killed in a race.



At the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana football stadium Brazilian officials were officially to hand over to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The upbeat mood in Rio however was darkened late Saturday by the death of Iranian cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad, 48 .



A minute's silence was planned at the closing ceremony.



Nevertheless, Rio was expected to put on a dazzling show at the Maracana, featuring Brazil's rich music and dance culture to celebrate a far better Paralympics than many had believed possible.



By the end, officials said Saturday, they had sold 2.1 million tickets – fewer than London in 2012 but more than Beijing four years earlier.

...