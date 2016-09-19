Molinari ends four-year wait at Italian Open

An "exhausted" Francesco Molinari ended his four-year wait for a win on the European tour with a one-stroke victory over England's Masters champion Danny Willett at the Italian Open Sunday. Molinari, whose last EPGA win came at the Spanish Open in 2012, finished on 22 under par at the par-71 golf Club di Milano course.



The Italian boasted a four-shot lead with six holes to play but Masters Tournament winner Willett went birdie-eagle on the 13th and 14th to cut the gap to one.



Both Molinari and Willett sprayed their tee shots on the last, but the Italian, from under the trees, produced a sensational approach and Willett a brilliant clutch putt as both finished par for the hole.

