Alvarez knocks out Smith for share of super welterweight world title

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez knocked out previously unbeaten Liam "Beefy" Smith in the ninth round Saturday to regain a share of the super welterweight world title before more than 51,000 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.



Smith, blood streaming from a cut near his right eye, kept coming, but even his best shots weren't enough to slow Alvarez, and he went down again in the eighth after a crunching left hook to his midriff.



Smith fell to 23-1 with one drawn and 13 knockouts. The Merseysider had won 18 fights in a row over six years, winning eight in a row inside the distance over the past three years.



Although Alvarez stepped down in weight to take on Smith, fight fans still crave a clash between him and Kazakhstan's unbeaten Gennady Golovkin, the undisputed middleweight world champion.

