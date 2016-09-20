Mola takes title, Brownlees steal the show

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee were brothers in arms at a dramatic finale of the World Triathlon Series as double Olympic champion Alistair hauled an exhausted Jonny over the line in a desperate bid to help his younger brother secure the title.



Jonny, silver medalist in Rio, collapsed having finished second but Spaniard Mario Mola's fifth-placed finish in the final race of the series in the Cozumel, Mexico was enough for the Spaniard to top the overall standings and secure his first ITU world championship title, four points ahead of Briton Jonny.



Heading into the final race of the season, victory would have handed Jonny the world title and with just under a kilometer to go of the run, victory was firmly in his grasp as he led by 50 meters.

...