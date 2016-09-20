Hackers leak medical data for Farah, Nadal

Olympic champions Mo Farah, Rafael Nadal and Justin Rose were among athletes targeted Monday in the latest leak of confidential medical documents that the world anti-doping agency (WADA) says were hacked by a Russian cyber espionage group.



Britain's Farah became only the second man to retain the 5,000 and 10,000-meter Olympic titles at the Rio de Janeiro Games last month while compatriot Rose won the first gold medal in golf for 112 years.



Spaniard Nadal, a 14-time tennis grand slam winner, won Olympic men's doubles gold with Marc Lopez.



The documents relating to Nadal, who was out for more than two months with a wrist injury that forced him to miss the French Open and Wimbledon before the Olympics, showed exemptions in 2009 and 2012 .

...