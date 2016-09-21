Five Cuban volleyball players jailed for gang rape in Finland

A Finnish court Tuesday jailed five members of Cuba's national volleyball team for gang raping a woman during a Volleyball World League championship in July and filming the attack.



A fifth player, Luis Sosa Sierra (21), received a shorter sentence of three years and six months, while the court acquitted a sixth teammate, Dariel Albo Miranda (24).



The Pirkanmaa district court in southern Finland ruled the woman had met some of the players at a basement nightclub in the hotel where the Cuban team was staying during the tournament in Tampere on the night of July 2 .



The players have been held in custody in Finland since early July.

...