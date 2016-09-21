TUE: License to dope or medical necessity?

Leaked records from a raft of sports stars have highlighted the use by many household names of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs), blasted by hackers as licenses for doping but hailed by athletes as essential medical care.



All details released so far relate to TUEs, which allow banned substances to be used for medical reasons.



WADA insists not, saying the leaked records mirror the strategic interests of the Russian government, which has recently been linked with state-sponsored doping that saw all but one of its track and field athletes banned from the Rio Games.



According to WADA, athletes may have illnesses or conditions that require them to take particular medications. If the medication an athlete is required to take in order to treat an illness or condition happens to fall under the prohibited list of banned substances, a TUE may give that athlete the authorization to take the needed medicine.



Once accorded, the TUEs are registered in the ADAMS system and consultable by WADA medical teams.

...