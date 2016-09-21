Gay in the field for USA bobsled push championships

Gay has competed in each of the last three Summer Olympics. He was part of a team that won a silver medal in the 4x100 relay at the London Games in 2012, though that medal was ultimately stripped after Gay tested positive for steroids at the U.S. championships in 2013 and served a one-year suspension. He also had all results annulled going back to July 15, 2012, a period that included that year's Olympic competition.



One of the runners who lost his London silver medal because of Gay's positive test was Ryan Bailey, another bobsled rookie who is scheduled to compete in the coming push championships.

...