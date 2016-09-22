Kaepernick reveals death threats over anthem protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said Tuesday he has received death threats over his national anthem protest as the killing of an unarmed black man in Oklahoma sparked renewed outrage.



Kaepernick told reporters Tuesday he had received threats from different avenues since starting his protest.



Kaepernick meanwhile said he will donate $1 million to local communities over the next 10 months, while launching a website to detail how the money is spent.



Meanwhile, Kaepernick won backing from 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who had initially criticized the quarterback's protests.

...