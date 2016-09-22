New mayor kills off Rome’s bid for 2024 Olympics

Rome's new mayor, Virginia Raggi, pulled the plug on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, saying staging the summer games would bury the Italian capital under mountains of debt and tons of cement.



Raggi, whose first months in charge of Rome have been chaotic, with key staffers leaving and several important posts still unfilled, said she had been delayed and regretted Malago's decision not to wait for her.



She told reporters that the Olympics often ran over budget and said Rome could not afford such a huge undertaking, adding it would have left Rome with sports arenas it did not need.



The Olympics movement is concerned the Games is losing its luster, with a pattern of cities pulling out of bidding for both summer and winter Games after baulking at huge costs required.



The International Olympic Committee is due to select the 2024 host city in September 2017 .

...