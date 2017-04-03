LA, Paris head to 2024 Olympics event unsure of IOC’s goal

As the IOC moves the goalposts in the 2024 Olympic contest, bid leaders from Los Angeles and Paris head to a campaign event in Denmark Tuesday unsure of exactly what they are shooting for.



While both cities are bidding for the 2024 Games, the 2028 hosting rights are also in play, according to IOC President Thomas Bach.



LA and Paris will send 12-member delegations to lobby and make 10-minute presentations in Aarhus at a conference of global Olympic sports officials – the first of only three set-piece events ahead of the IOC's scheduled decision in September.



Bach will be in Aarhus Monday and see the bid city mayors – Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles and Anne Hidalgo of Paris – for a "routine meeting" with each, the IOC said in a statement.

...