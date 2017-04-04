Willett under the radar in Masters defense

Danny Willett is hoping to slip under the radar once again as he bids to retain the U.S. Masters title following his dramatic and surprising victory at Augusta last year.



Willett has not won a tournament since slipping on the Green Jacket 12 months ago a few weeks after winning the Dubai Desert Classic.



Willett shot a bogey-free final-round 67 to win last year's Masters by three shots, taking advantage of a spectacular meltdown by American Jordan Spieth who made a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole.



Willett admitted he struggled to maintain his form last year as he coped with the extra demands of being a major champion.



Willett was unable to take the six-week break he had planned.

