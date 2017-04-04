Coe apologizes after IAAF suffers cyberattack

The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said Monday it had suffered a cyberattack which it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.



An IAAF statement said the hacking group known as Fancy Bear was believed to be behind the attack in February and that it targeted information on applications by athletics for Therapeutic Use Exemptions.



The IAAF said it had contacted athletes who had applied for TUEs since 2012 and its president, Sebastian Coe, apologized.



TUEs are issued by sports federations and national anti-doping organizations to allow athletes to take certain banned substances for verified medical needs.

...