IOC denies hushing 2008 Olympic doping

The IOC denied Monday it covered up doping cases from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a German TV program revealed positive tests by Jamaican sprinters were not prosecuted.



China has a reputation for using clenbuterol in livestock farming to increase animals' muscle and Olympic athletes were warned of contamination risks before going to Beijing for the games.



The World Anti-Doping Agency cited a legal precedent when FIFA did not prosecute more than 100 positive tests for clenbuterol among players at the Under-17 World Cup in 2011 in Mexico, which also has a reputation for using the drug in farming.



Clenbuterol is best known as the substance that cost Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador the 2010 Tour de France title.

