IOC says players hurt by NHL refusal to take part in 2018 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee Tuesday hit out at the North American National Hockey League for refusing to let top players take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year.



NHL clubs had reportedly pressed for financial compensation from the IOC in return for suspending its season for three weeks in February.



The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) and top players including New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who won Olympic gold in 2006 with Sweden, have condemned the NHL move.

...