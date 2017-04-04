LA, Paris share 2024 plans with Olympic leaders

Los Angeles and Paris made a direct appeal Tuesday to Olympic sports leaders in their bids to host the 2024 Games amid the ongoing politics of possibly awarding hosting rights for 2028 at the same time.



In the first of three campaign events this year, the two 2024 Olympic candidates focused on small details in their plans that are key to athletes and organizers – a break from the big picture talk of also choosing a 2028 host when IOC members meet on Sept. 13 .



That would make both cities a three-time Olympic host.



Paris bid co-chairman Tony Estanguet said an Olympics in the French capital would showcase "the best iconic places" in the city.

