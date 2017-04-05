Johnson, Spieth, McIlroy: Three to beat at Masters

Dustin Johnson returns to this week's U.S. Masters a different person than a year ago, more confident and comfortable, a golfer with greatness in his sights but some Everest-like mountains still to climb.



Johnson, the newly ascended world No. 1, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are the three clear favorites for the year's first major championship, though at least two dozen others have a realistic chance of winning if the stars all align at the right time.



While Johnson arrives with a spring in his step, Spieth is hardly looking forward to being reminded of his 2016 debacle, when he endured arguably the worst collapse in Masters history, giving up a five-shot lead over the final nine holes, due largely to a quadruple bogey at the 12th hole.



Perhaps only Johnson can drive the ball as long and accurately as McIlroy, whose chances often hinge on the quality of his wedge game and putter.

