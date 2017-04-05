IOC expresses regret over NHL’s Olympic no-show

The International Olympic Committee has expressed its regret that the world's best ice hockey players will miss next year's Winter Games after North America's National Hockey League opted against participation in Pyeongchang.



The Pyeongchang Winter Games will take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25 next year.



Unhappy over the prospect of shutting down their season for almost three weeks, the NHL had been seeking major concessions from the IOC, including recognition comparable to that of an Olympic top sponsor, for taking part.



The decision will impact almost every major hockey-playing nation with the Swedish, Finnish, Russian, United States and Canadian teams almost entirely comprised of NHL representatives.



However, some players have said they would like to go to the Games irrespective of what the league had decided.

...