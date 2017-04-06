Age no barrier for fit Master Mickelson

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson claims age is no barrier as he bids to end a near four-year victory drought and become the oldest Masters champion in history.



Mickelson believes the combination could unlock a sixth major victory for the 46-year-old champion from California.



Jack Nicklaus, winner of a record 18 major titles, is the oldest Masters winner in history, winning the green jacket at age 46 in 1986 .



But Mickelson, also 46, would be his senior by several months if he manages to collect his fourth Masters title Sunday.



Mickelson, who last tasted success when he won the 2013 British Open at Muirfield, emerged last year from a long slump in form, a comeback that peaked with a second place at the 2016 British Open.

