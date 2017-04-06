Pacquiao will face off with Horn on July 2 in Australia

Philippine world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is to fight undefeated Jeff Horn on his home turf in Australia, the Filipino star's camp said Wednesday.



Koncz said Pacquiao would be staking his World Boxing Organization welterweight crown against Horn, 29 .



Pacquiao's American promoter Bob Arum had been originally pushing for the Filipino to face Horn in Australia but in a surprise development, Pacquiao and British boxer Amir Khan announced separately in February that they would fight on April 23 .

