Kyrgios fells Isner to put Australia 2-0 up

Nick Kyrgios eased past John Isner 7-5 7-6(5) 7-6(5) in a duel of big servers to fire Australia to a 2-0 lead over the United States in their Davis Cup quarter-final in Brisbane Friday.



In ominous form during last month's U.S. hardcourt swing, Kyrgios blasted 20 aces to Isner's 15, largely defusing the towering American's serve to close out a slow-burning match in two hours and 24 minutes.



Isner battled to the end, saving a match point at 6-5 to take the third set into a tiebreak, then charging into a 5-2 lead.



Kyrgios gave up only two break points, dropping serve once early in the first set to hand Isner a 3-0 lead.



Although there was some carping at the chair umpire and muttering between points, there were no histrionics from the combustible Australian who pushed hard for a quick kill.



He landed a sumptuous cross-court forehand on the line to bring up three break points in the fourth game of the final set but Isner saved them with all.

...