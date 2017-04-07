Snoop Dogg on a mission in Augusta to make golf cool

Rapper Snoop Dogg this week said that while the U.S. Masters may be the most prestigious tournament in golf, it suffers from a coolness deficit, something he plans to change when he brings his brand of "hip hop flavor" to the staid tournament.



So the L.A. musician, who has sold over 35 million records worldwide, is taking it upon himself to change the game.



At 6-foot-5 Snoop Dog is easy to spot at Augusta National, even though most of the thousands of spectators are unlikely to have any of his songs on their playlists.



He said he respects golf, but said the game would be much improved if it reached out to minorities in U.S. cities that have little access to the game.

