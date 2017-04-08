Cormier, Johnson set for UFC rematch

The promotional ads for UFC's return to upstate New York for the first time in nearly 22 years feature light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier with the belt over his shoulder on one side and challenger Anthony Johnson on the other side.



Cormier warned Jones not to cross the line Saturday night at the KeyBank Center and step into the cage.



Johnson (22-5) has reeled off three straight wins since he lost to Cormier at UFC 187 in 2015 .



Jones beat Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 on Jan. 3, 2015 . The fighters had two scheduled rematches called off, once because Cormier was injured, and the second when Jones' personal woes caught up to him.



Jones was pulled from a July 2016 bout against Cormier shortly after news about the positive drug test.



Cormier tried to dismiss the Jones Factor this week – but knows he has to beat the fighter known as "Bones" to claim he's the best.

...