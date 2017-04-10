Cormier retains belt, Johnson retires after loss

With a vicious choke, Daniel Cormier forced Anthony Johnson into submission and retirement.



Cormier easily defeated "Rumble" Johnson for the second time in two years, using a rear naked choke to retain the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 210 Saturday night.



It's time for Cormier to figure out what's next – and he has options for a major fight later this year.



Cormier jawed with No. 4 ranked contender Jimi Manuwa immediately after the bout and then talked trash with perhaps the class – and considered, the uncrowned champ – of the division, Jon Jones.



Jones had successfully defended his title eight times through 2013 .



Cormier's lone loss in a 19-fight MMA career came against Jones in 2015 . Cormier edged Johnson at UFC 187 in 2015 by submission, and he won with a rear naked choke in the second round at the KeyBank Center.



Mousasi's first knee was clearly legal, though replays seemed inconclusive on Weidman's hand placement on the second knee.

