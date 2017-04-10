Lomachenko makes easy work of Sosa



Frustrated that he can't get fights against the opponents he wants, Vasyl Lomachenko took his frustration out on Jason Sosa.



Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) dominated his WBO junior lightweight title defense before Sosa's own corner stopped the fight after the ninth round, completing a three-fight Ukrainian sweep Saturday night.



Sosa (20-2-4) was a WBA belt holder at 130 pounds, but was forced to vacate to take this fight.



Aleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in the first fight of an HBO TV card and the maiden boxing event at the MGM National Harbor.



Salido handed Lomachenko his only defeat in his second fight as a professional, but only after Salido failed to make the 126-pound weight limit.

...