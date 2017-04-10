Instead of folding up, Garcia fights back to win Masters

Sergio Garcia had plenty of reasons to believe it would go on that way forever.



He was already two shots behind Justin Rose with just six holes left when his hooked tee shot at No. 13 crossed the creek and settled beneath an azalea bush.



Garcia and Rose had been butting heads since they were teenage stars in Europe some 20 years ago, and after the Spaniard pulled even with an eagle two holes later, this duel was extended to a playoff.



Not since 1998 have the last two players on the course gone to the 18th tied for the lead.



Garcia became the third Spaniard to earn a green jacket, winning on what would have been the 60th birthday of the late Seve Ballesteros.



- Rickie Fowler, who played alongside Spieth in the next-to-last group, has been a marked man in the majors after posting top 5-or-better finishes in all four majors three years ago.



No less an authority than three-time champion Phil Mickelson called the Spaniard a top 10 player even before he turned pro last summer.

