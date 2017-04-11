A long road to a major for Sergio Garcia

Sunday at the Masters was a most joyous occasion, far different from when Garcia teed it up in his first major as a pro in the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.



Garcia was low amateur at the Masters that year.



Garcia, who only needed two putts from 12 feet on the first extra hole against Rose, crouched when his birdie putt curled in the back of the cup.



Tom Kite won the PGA Tour money title twice and had played in 67 majors as a pro before he finally won the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach when he was 42 .



Mark O'Meara had 14 victories on the PGA Tour when he won the 1998 Masters at 41 .



A year later, Harrington rallied from three down to Garcia on the back nine and beat him at Oakland Hills in the PGA Championship.



Garcia is no longer that 19-year-old with curly hair and freckles, sprinting up the fairway at Medinah as he tried to chase down Woods in the 1999 PGA Championship.

