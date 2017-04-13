Klitschko to use Joshua sessions as homework

Ukrainian, who invited Joshua to a training camp in November 2014, was impressed by the London 2012 Olympics champion's attitude and athleticism but insisted that both fighters had benefited from the sparring sessions.



Klitschko, who went unbeaten for 11 years before losing the belts to Tyson Fury in 2015, has 64 wins against four defeats and will be hoping to seize Joshua's IBF crown as well as the vacant WBA and IBO titles that are also up for grabs.



Watford-born Joshua has taken the division by storm since turning professional in 2013, winning all 18 fights inside the distance with the upcoming bout expected to draw 90,000 spectators to Wembley.

