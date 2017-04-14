Brilliant Meyer storms to points race gold

Cameron Meyer obliterated the field to win his fourth points race world title and firmly establish Australia as the team to beat at the Track Cycling World Championships Friday.



Meyer, 29, was ahead from nearly halfway in the grueling, 160-lap race, finishing with 76 points ahead of Belgian Kenny De Ketele and Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski, who both had 40 .



The 2009, 2010 and 2012 points-race champion won his second gold medal of the championships in Hong Kong and his eighth world title overall.

...