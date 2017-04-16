Golden Barker hails embattled British team

Elinor Barker praised the support she had received from her embattled British team after she won a morale-boosting gold medal at the Track Cycling World Championships Sunday.



Barker looked like she would have to settle for her third silver medal in Hong Kong before she pipped Hammer, an eight-time world champion, with a strong finish.



The Briton crucially picked up 20 points for gaining a lap with just four of the 100 laps to go, winning the first individual world title of her career.



Thomas, who brilliantly won the four-event omnium on the last lap of the last race Saturday, also crossed the line on the 200-lap madison to clinch his second gold in two days.

...