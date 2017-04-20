Klitschko admits he was boring

Wladimir Klitschko was never really embraced by the average boxing fan, despite dominating a lackluster heavyweight division for the better part of a decade.



It wasn't just Klitschko's dominance that soured boxing fans on him.



Now Klitschko challenges the unbeaten Joshua for the title once again.



Both are Olympic gold medalists (Klitschko in 1996, Joshua in 2012).



If experience is a key in the fight, Klitschko has a huge advantage against Joshua, who began his amateur career late and has only 18 professional fights.



Klitschko, who lost the title by knockout to Brewster in 2004, was widely panned in boxing for playing more defense than offense as he won fight after fight against a group of mediocre challengers.



Klitschko plans to have his brother, Vitali, in the corner as he usually does for his fights.

...