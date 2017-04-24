Wanjiru holds off Bekele as Keitany breaks record in London

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon Sunday in 2 hours 5 minutes 48 seconds.



Radcliffe still holds the overall record of 2:15.25, which she set in a mixed gender race at the London Marathon in 2003 when she used male runners to help set the pace.



Bekele overtook Lilesa, Kirui and Karoki but could not catch Wanjiru, who won by nine seconds in his first appearance at the London Marathon.



The women's race was far less competitive, after Keitany made an electric start and distanced all of her rivals by mile three.



She reached 10 miles 1 minute ahead of Radcliffe's overall world record, and although that pace proved unsustainable, she managed to stay comfortably ahead of the women's only record.



Keitany said she did not think the overall record can be beaten in a women-only race such as London.

...