Pacquiao lands Down Under, tells Horn to be ready for July bout

tells Horn to be ready for July bout



Pacquiao made a low-key entry to Australia Monday, touching down at Brisbane airport for a promotional tour for their July 2 bout at Lang Park and speaking briefly to reporters before being whisked away by handlers.



Pacquiao had previously agreed to an April fight against Briton Amir Khan in the United Arab Emirates but his promoter Bob Arum said last month it had been postponed after the $38 million offer for the bout failed to materialize.



The Horn-Pacquiao fight is eagerly anticipated in Australia and will be the biggest boxing event held in the country in decades.

